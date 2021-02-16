Peshawar varsity to set up e-office for entering into paperless era

PESHAWAR: Peshawar University has decided to set up e-office for entering into the era of paperless office work and making it easy for employees to get access of officials’ documents.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, Vice Chancellor Peshawar University, Prof Muhammad Idress held a meeting with high ranking officials of National Information Technology Board in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the issue of establishment of e-office in Peshawar University was discussed. Peshawar University will have an easy access on officials’ documents and will expedite completion of administration affairs.

The university administration, he continued, will also enter into the era of paperless official

work, replacing the old file work. The officials of National IT Board held out assurance of full cooperation in establishment of e-office in Peshawar varsity.