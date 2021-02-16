Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) in collaboration with Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and the Association of Media and Communication Academic Professionals (AMCAP) will organise an International Media Conference 2021, titled ‘Digital Media Ecologies in the New Normal: Challenges and Opportunities’ at main Campus starting from February 17 and 18.

The primary focus of this conference is to understand the role of Digital Media in shaping our contemporary world. International and National eminent academicians, civil society activists, members of Media organizations will be gracing the ceremony. The Conference will have sessions on Political Communication, Media and Gender, Media Literacy. Development Communication, Digital Media, Media, Culture and Society, Film Studies, Media Ethics among several others.