LAHORE:A solo show of paintings by Shazly Khan was inaugurated at Hamail Art Gallery on Monday. The exhibition, coinciding with the advent of spring in the provincial capital, proved to be a soothing harbinger of freshness in the form of Shazly Khan's bright coloured creations, 55 in all being displayed at the Hamail Art Gallery, evolve around the theme of woman's importance and place in society and her long due acknowledgment as a blessing.

Shazly Khan, a brilliant artist who has brought her best works for the pleasure of the art lovers and the general public to Lahore, said “Being highly sensitive, it breaks my heart to see humanity suffer. I celebrate life and intentionally divert one's attention away from the sufferings and turbulent world. Storytelling of real life characters, painting everyday occurrences and subconscious desires in fairy tale backgrounds are the primary focus of my paintings”.

She said “Family, friends, society and bonding, having a cup of tea take main stage where highly precious moments of daily life elevate from mundane statue to the level of celebration, even to a level of rituals. I sacrifice facial expressions, investing heavily in compensating this major artistic time proven tool with highly animated bodily expressions. She meditates through her paintings and hopes to bring some inner peace to her viewers too.