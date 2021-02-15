Robber killed, another injured in police encounter

FAISALABAD: A robber was killed while another sustained injuries during a police encounter in the area of Satiana police. Dolphin personnel were on their routine patrolling when they spotted two suspected persons on a motorcycle near Saleemi Chowk. The police signaled them to stop, but they opened fire and attempted to flee the scene. The police returned the fire. As a result, both outlaws received bullet injuries and fell on the ground. The police were shifting them to a hospital when one of them succumbed to wounds. The police recovered weapons from them.

Power shutdown notice: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Sunday issued power shutdown notice for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.According to the schedule, power supply from Mannanwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Makkoana feeder originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Saeed Colony and Mansoor Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm while Canal Road, Koh-e-Noor City, Model City, Marafco, Best Export, new Madina Town, Dastgir Colony and National Silk Mills feeders originating from 66-KV OTP grid station and all feeders emanating from 66-KV Shams Mill grid station will observe shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm on Tuesday (February 16). Similarly, electricity supply from al-Masoom, Chishtian Park, Ahmad Nagar, Barkatpura, Niamoana and Falko Textile feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Scarp-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Chak Jhumra, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders originating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm whereas Mochiwala Road, Dawakhari, Maqboolpur, Painsera Road, Hamza Board and Jhang Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 9 am to 3 pm on February 16. Meanwhile, electricity supply from Chaudhry Wala, FSM, Niagra, Interloop, new MK Sons, Best Export and Forest Park feeders originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Gulberg and Bashir Abad Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 10 am to 2 pm while Syed Abad, Nia Lahore-1, Gojra Mor, Mukhtar Textile Mills and Painsara feeders originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a m to 1:30 pm on Tuesday.