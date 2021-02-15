Nasir stays on course for Southern Punjab squash title

ISLAMABAD: Nasir Iqbal Sunday remained well on course for a place in the final of the fourth BISL Southern Punjab International Squash Championship underway in Multan.

Nasir got the better of Danish Atlas 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 in straight games to make it to the semi-finals. He disposed of Danish in 27 minutes. Asim Khan, Ali Bokhari, and Israr Ahmed also made it to the semi-finals. Israr edged out Ammad Fareed following a tough 64-minute battle. Ammad lose 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-9.

Results: Men’s quarters-finals: Asim Khan bt Waqas Mehbob 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7; Ali Bukhari bt Zahir Shah 7-11, 12-10, 11-2, 11-8; Nasir Iqbal bt Danish Atlas 11-7,11-5,11-8; Israr Ahmed bt Ammad Fareed 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8.