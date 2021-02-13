Covid-19 claims 16 more lives, infects 371 others

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus has claimed 16 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the province to 4,199.

The condition of was stated to be critical, and 63 of them were on ventilator. In addition to 16 more deaths overnight, 371 new cases emerged when 10,679 tests were conducted, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Friday.

Sixteen more deaths took the toll to 4,199, which constituted a 1.6 per cent mortality rate in the province.

Shah noted that 10,679 samples were tested over the past 24 hours, and 371 people were diagnosed with the infectious disease.

So far 2,852,842 tests have been conducted, resulting in 253,089 positive cases. Of them 93 per cent or 234,584 patients have recovered, including 4,939 overnight. According to the chief minister, of the 371 new cases, 172 have been detected in Karachi, 70 in District East, 48 in District South, 27 in District Central, 15 in District Korangi, nine in District West, and three in District Malir.

Hyderabad reported 32 new cases, Matiari 17, Nawabshah 15, Jamshoro 14, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Dadu and Ghotki 11 each, Thatta 10, Sanghar 9, Badin and Kashmore seven each, Shikarpur six, Jacobabad five, Larkana, Tando Allahyar and Sujawal four each, Umerkot Three, Qamber and Nausheroferoze Two each. The chief minister once again urged the people to follow standard operating procedures.