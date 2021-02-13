Bid to kidnap trader foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The local police on Friday foiled a bid to kidnap a trader and arrested two alleged kidnappers in the limits of Bhanamari Police Station.
An official said police were rushed after reports that two armed men were kidnapping a resident over a money dispute.
The official said police foiled the bid and arrested two kidnappers Shaukat and Ikram.
Meanwhile, police arrested Roohul Amin who was wanted in the kidnapping of a young student in 2007.