close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 13, 2021

Bid to kidnap trader foiled

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 13, 2021

PESHAWAR: The local police on Friday foiled a bid to kidnap a trader and arrested two alleged kidnappers in the limits of Bhanamari Police Station.

An official said police were rushed after reports that two armed men were kidnapping a resident over a money dispute.

The official said police foiled the bid and arrested two kidnappers Shaukat and Ikram.

Meanwhile, police arrested Roohul Amin who was wanted in the kidnapping of a young student in 2007.

Latest News

More From Peshawar