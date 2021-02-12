SHC bars collecting toll tax from residents of Bahria Town

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court had barred the collection of toll tax from the residents of Bahria Town located on the Super Highway. While passing the interim orders, the SHC bench sought responses from the FWO and others.

A petition to the effect was filed by residents of Bahria Town, including Raheel Salman and others. The petitioner’s counsel pleaded that the residents of the Bahria Town have to pay toll tax of Rs 50 on entry and exit every time, they visit Karachi. Thousands of such residents daily visit different destinations in Karachi for occupation, besides even those residents who have to visit nearby localities have to pay toll tax. The counsel for the petitioner pleaded to direct the relevant authorities to stop receiving toll tax payment from the residents of Bahria Town and those living in the nearby vicinities which they deemed being illegal. They pleaded the SHC bench to grant them an exemption from the payment.

Following the arguments, the SHC bench gave a stay order forbidding collection of toll tax from the residents of the Bahria Town and sought responses from the FWO and others.