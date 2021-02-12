TLP puts off protest after agreement with govt

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday put off a protest planned for February 17 after an agreement with the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan talked to media and confirmed the agreement had been reached. An official team is negotiating with the TLP, he said, adding that the party’s demands will be discussed in Parliament. The Premier added that the TLP has postponed its protest until April 20.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid signed the agreement on behalf of the government. The agreement will be cancelled if any party commits any violation. The TLP had demanded the French ambassador’s deportation, and a ban on French goods after offensive sketches were published in France that had sparked protests across the Muslim world.