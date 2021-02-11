Sukkur Accountability Court indicts 46 accused in corruption reference

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, on Wednesday indicted 46 accused in a corruption reference of Rs114.57 million. The Rs114.57 million NAB reference was filed against 46 officials of Taluka Council Gharhi Yaseen, district Shikarpur. The NAB had submitted its investigation report to the NAB Court, Sukkur. The judge of the Accountability Court, Sukkur, indicted 46 accused including Agha Jahanghir, Agha Abdul Khaliq, Abdul Rasheed Malik and others. The accused pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, the NAB Court, Sukkur, postponed announcing the reserved decision for Feb 18 due to absence of one of the accused. The NAB Sukkur had filed Rs64.77 million corruption reference against seven officers, including administrators of the Municipal Corporation, Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Qambar Shahdadkot, Javed Jagirani, and others. The NAB had investigated corruption during development works by the Municipal Corporation, Larkana, from 2012 to 2014.