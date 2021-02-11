SHC directs Keenjhar Lake admin to submit report on safety measures

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday directed incharge Keenjhar Lake to submit a final progress report about the safety measures taken at the lake for the picnickers. Hearing a petition against the lack of safety arrangements at the Keenjhar Lake due to which 10 picnickers had drowned, the SHC division bench, headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar inquired incharge Keenjhar Lake about the completion of the safety measures.

The incharge submitted that two watch towers were built while two more were under construction. He said that 60 boats have been registered and now only registered boats shall be allowed to operate. He said that necessary provisions have also been made for life jackets before taking a ride in any boat. He submitted that two jetties have been built up while a third one will be built up after resolving the issue of encroachment. He informed the court that emergency rescue center was already in operation with an ambulance besides police was also deployed there.