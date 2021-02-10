close
Wed Feb 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
February 10, 2021

Indonesian envoy meets ANF DG

Islamabad

 
February 10, 2021

Islamabad : Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio held a meeting with the Director General Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Muhammad Arif Malik on Tuesday,during his visit to the ANF headquarters here, says a press release.

In the meeting, both officials explored concrete collaboration at bilateral level in addressing transnational crimes of illicit drug trafficking.

They also exchanged views on the challenge posed by the two countries from synthetic drugs or New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) and smuggling of NPS beyond national borders which requires enhanced cooperation at global level.

Latest News

More From Islamabad