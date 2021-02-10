Indonesian envoy meets ANF DG

Islamabad : Indonesian Ambassador Adam Tugio held a meeting with the Director General Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Muhammad Arif Malik on Tuesday,during his visit to the ANF headquarters here, says a press release.

In the meeting, both officials explored concrete collaboration at bilateral level in addressing transnational crimes of illicit drug trafficking.

They also exchanged views on the challenge posed by the two countries from synthetic drugs or New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) and smuggling of NPS beyond national borders which requires enhanced cooperation at global level.