KP governor, CM visit olive rich land in Chakwal and Jhelum

PESHAWAR: KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan paid a joint visit to the olive rich land of Basharat and Arra in Chakwal and Jhelum districts in Punjab to view and assess the potential of olive plantation in this area. The visit was undertaken on the special invitation of SAPM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, said an official handout. The purpose was to witness the largest Basharat Forest to examine the huge potential of this area for olive cultivation and to prepare an effective and comprehensive strategy for grafting of already available wild olive and new plantations on a long-term basis.