Bannu contractors threaten to set up hunger strike camp outside SC

BANNU: The members of Contractors Association on Tuesday burnt the papers of contracts and threatened to set up a hunger strike camp outside the Supreme Court against the prevailing Kalashnikov culture and political interference in the offices of Communication and Works Department.

Holding a token hunger strike camp outside the offices of the Communication and Works Department, Contractors Association president Malik Ishaq Khan, Bakhtullah Khan, Malik Akbar Ali Khan and others said that contractors were facing serious threats to their lives.

They said that dozens of armed men were roaming on the premises of C&W at the time of contracts tendering. The association office-bearers alleged that corruption and commission were rampant while contracts were being tendered out to the blue-eyed men.

They said that local political activists were involved in corruption as the contracts were being given to the favourites on an 18 percent commission on their recommendation. The contractors said that C&W officials and political activists must mend their ways or else they launch a stronger protest and hunger strike camp outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad. Meanwhile, the District Bar Association and members of various delegations extended their legal and moral support to the contractors to resolve their guanine issues.