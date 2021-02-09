Merit prevails at QAU

Islamabad:Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) has recently maintained merit in making new recruitments, keeping up to its past practice. QAU VC Dr Muhammad Ali Shah is a leading academician with a repository of solutions to the problems the higher education sector is facing at present.

He has steered the university towards excellence in a very short span of time. His proposals for improvement of education sector have been largely appreciated. The university, under his leadership, has acquired a high position among its peers. Education experts believe that he, being president of the committee of vice chancellors, has the potential to turn around the fate of higher education sector in the country as at present this sector has almost nosedived.