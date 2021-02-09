close
Tue Feb 09, 2021
February 9, 2021

Khyber win Inter District Men Judo Championship

Sports

February 9, 2021

LAHORE: Khyber District got the first position by clinching 4 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in the 5th Inter District Men Judo Championship which ended on Sunday. Last year champion Peshawar remained second with 1 Gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals. Malakand finished third with 1 Gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals. Lower Dir with 2 silver and 1 bronze medals got 4th position.

