Rich Balochistan

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, has promising potential for economic development. Unfortunately, the province remained neglected for a long time. Apparently, the present government is committed to the development and progress of Balochistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan recently said that his government would allocate more funds to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the province. He also announced a special development package worth Rs 600 billion southern Balochistan. One hopes that these promises are translated into reality as soon as possible.

There are numerous opportunities for investment in Balochistan in the fields of mining, construction, energy, tourism, industry and infrastructure. It is heartening that the provincial government has recently launched the first-ever Investment Policy offering various fiscal and financial incentives to attract domestic and foreign investors.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad