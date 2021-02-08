Qadri inaugurates sports festival in Khyber

JAMRUD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Pir Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri inaugurated the Pakistan Sports Festival 2021 at the Jamrud Sports Complex on Sunday.

KP Assembly Member Shafiq Sher Afridi, Tribal Districts Sports Director Peer Abdullah Shah, Colonel Nadeem Mushtaq, Khyber Rifles Commandant Lt-Colonel Waqas Siddique and others were present on the occasion. Gymnastic, physical training, tug-of-war events were arranged at the opening ceremony, which was well attended. The federal minister for religious affairs in his speech said sports activities signified the restoration of peace in the region. He said security forces, law-enforcement agencies and people, in general, played a role in ending lawlessness from the tribal region.