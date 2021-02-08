Efforts afoot to make Islamabad safest city: SSP

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Syed Mustafa Tanvir on Saturday said efforts were afoot to make Islamabad the safest city as it was the foremost priority of the federal capital police.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmed Kausar assigned the task to SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer for effective action against those involved in anti-social activities.

SP (Rural-Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted police team under the supervision of DSP Mubarak Ali including SHO Khanna police station Sub-inspector Kamal Khan and others. This team arrested a wanted member of the street criminal gang identified as Danish and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone weapons used in the crime.

Khanna police arrested accused Kalash and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him while Shahzad Town police arrested an accused Mamoon and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Suleman Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him while two accused Bilal and Fareed were held by Loi Bher Police in possession of one 30 bore pistol each.

Golra police apprehended Idrees and recovered 120 gram hashish from him while Indriyas Masih was held by Kohsar Police for having 200 gram hashish.

Margalla Police arrested an accused Shahzaib and recovered 112 gram hashish from him while Ramana Police arrested accused Wajhat and recovered 130 grams of heroin from him. Sabzi Mandi Police arrested Tahir and recovered 217-gram hashish from him and Secretariat police arrested Wajid and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Aabpara Police arrested accused Zakar Shah and recovered 10 litre alcohol from him.