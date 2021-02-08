Early breakthrough a must to win Test: Iqbal Qasim

KARACHI: Former cricketer Iqbal Qasim has said that the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa had entered an interesting situation and either team can win it if it played with strong mind, planning and confidence.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday, he said that South Africa wonderfully bounced back. “But this is still a daunting task for the visitors keeping in mind their previous performances during the ongoing series.

“But they really played well and turned this test match into an interesting game,” he added.

Iqbal said that the behaviour of Rawalpindi pitch has changed and it is helping bastmen as Pakistan also batted well on this wicket in the second innings.

He said that the role of bowling coach Waqar Younis and other team management members is very important in this match. “It will be seen how they guide their bowlers to win this match,” he said.

Iqbal was of the view that Pakistan should use both fast bowlers in the first 30–40 minutes. “If the pitch is not helful for the fast bowlers, then the captain should use one fast bowler and one spinner,” he said.

He said that Yasir Shah’s role would be important in this match and he should perform well in this innings. He said that Paksitan need a breakthrough during the first hour play on the fifth day.

He said that Pakistan needed a breakthrough before lunch. “It is not impossible to score 243 runs when a team has nine wickets,” he said.

He said that successfully using Yasir Shah’s leg-spin bowling would play an important role. “The team management should play their role and conceive a tactful plan to get the South Africans out. The target looked impossible at first but the poor bowling of Pakistani bowlers in the second innings made it possible,” he added.

Iqbal applauded the batting of Muhammad Rizwan. “Without his century, Pakistan would definitely have lost the match,” said Iqbal, a veteran of 50 Tests, who has worked with PCB at different positions including chief selector.