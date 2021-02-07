close
Sun Feb 07, 2021
Salarzai asks PDA admin, employees to end ongoing strike

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district Peshawar vice president and former Nazim Hyatabad, Imran Khan Salarzai has asked the administration of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and officer bearers of PDA employees union to show flexibility to end ongoing strike as it is creating problems for residents. He held separate meeting with the PDA administration and union representatives in efforts to resolve the dispute through meaningful dialogue.

