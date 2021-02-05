Schoolteacher crushed to death in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A schoolteacher was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a bus on Dera-Bannu road on Thursday.

Abdul Qudoos, a teacher at Afghan Refugees School was going to school for duty on his bike when struck by a speeding bus near a petrol station on Dera-Bannu road.

He sustained serious injuries and was killed on the spot. The police have registered a case and started investigation.