Schoolteacher crushed to death in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A schoolteacher was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a bus on Dera-Bannu road on Thursday.
Abdul Qudoos, a teacher at Afghan Refugees School was going to school for duty on his bike when struck by a speeding bus near a petrol station on Dera-Bannu road.
He sustained serious injuries and was killed on the spot. The police have registered a case and started investigation.