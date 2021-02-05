Activists of Tanzeem-e-Islami stage protest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The activists of Tanzeem-e -slami, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, declaring that recognition of Israel was not acceptable to them.
Led by Mohammad Shamim Khattak and other office-bearers, the protesters chanted slogans against the government and Israel.
The speakers said they would not accept the recognition of Israel. They recalled that Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had also opposed recognition of Israel. They condemned Israeli aggression on the Muslims in Palestine.