Activists of Tanzeem-e-Islami stage protest

PESHAWAR: The activists of Tanzeem-e -slami, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, declaring that recognition of Israel was not acceptable to them.

Led by Mohammad Shamim Khattak and other office-bearers, the protesters chanted slogans against the government and Israel.

The speakers said they would not accept the recognition of Israel. They recalled that Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had also opposed recognition of Israel. They condemned Israeli aggression on the Muslims in Palestine.