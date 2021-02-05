close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 5, 2021

Activists of Tanzeem-e-Islami stage protest

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 5, 2021

PESHAWAR: The activists of Tanzeem-e -slami, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, declaring that recognition of Israel was not acceptable to them.

Led by Mohammad Shamim Khattak and other office-bearers, the protesters chanted slogans against the government and Israel.

The speakers said they would not accept the recognition of Israel. They recalled that Quaid e Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had also opposed recognition of Israel. They condemned Israeli aggression on the Muslims in Palestine.

Latest News

More From Peshawar