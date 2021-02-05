close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
February 5, 2021

Man, son shot dead in Bara

Peshawar

February 5, 2021

BARA: A man and his son were shot dead by one of their relatives in Karawal area of Bara tehsil in Khyber tribal district on Thursday, official and local sources said.

They said one Wajid exchanged hot words with his uncle Mir Wali and his son Anwar Ali over a domestic issue and opened fire on them, killing both of them on the spot.The accused managed to escape after committing the crime.The police lodged the case against the criminal and started an investigation.

