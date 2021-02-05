close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2021

Official says efforts on for service delivery

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
LAKKI MARWAT: Commissioner Bannu division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, has said that provision of amenities to people at their doorstep is a priority of the government, which is why the district administration held public forums.

He was addressing a public forum at the Town Hall in Lakki here on Thursday. On the occasion, MPA Munawar Khan, Regional Police Officer Awal Khan, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb Khan, Assistant Commissioner Umar Bin Riaz, AC Naurang Aminullah Khan, DSP Azmat Bangash, District Education Officer Midrarullah, MS City Hospital Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, District Zakat Officer Shaukatullah and other officers of line departments were also present.

