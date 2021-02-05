Tribesmen from NWA continue protest

PESHAWAR: The tribesmen from North Waziristan affected by displacement continued the protest outside Peshawar Press Club on the second consecutive day on Thursday.

Led by Rahmatullah, Dr Zaman, Mohammad Yasin, Malik Noor Khan, Dr Abdul Hakeem and others, the protestors chanted slogans in favour of their demands and presented a local dance at the camp.

The speakers asked the government to provide them with compensation and proper arrangements to bring back those people from North Waziristan who had left for Afghanistan.

They deplored that their monthly ration and stipend had been stopped, which had enhanced their problems.

The speakers asked the government to reopen Afghan border points at Ghulam Khan and Angor Ada and make proper arrangements for honourable repatriation of the displaced persons.