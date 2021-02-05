SHOs directed to ensure presence at police stations

MARDAN: Station house officers (SHOs) in the district have been asked to ensure their presence at police stations for two hours on a daily basis.

A police spokesman said that District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan issued the directives at a crime review meeting with all SHOs of Mardan district. The SHOs were directed to be present at their respective police stations from 2pm to 4pm daily. SP investigation Tariq Habib Khan, SP Operation Rahim Hussain Yousafzai, and other circle DSPs and SHOs attended the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the DPO asked the officers to expedite actions against drugs, particularly ice, land mafia, one-wheeling and underage driving and other social evils.