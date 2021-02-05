Cricket stadium to be built in Kalam

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will develop an international standard cricket stadium at Kalam in Swat.

An official handout said the proposed stadium would be established on 120 acres of land already available. The project will be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.358 million in two years period.

Besides other facilities, the proposed stadium will have a capacity to accommodate 6000 spectators at a time. Instead of cement concrete, artificial wood will be used in most of the construction work of the stadium to maintain the natural beauty of the area.

A meeting was held to review the progress on the proposed project. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired the meeting wherein the proposed design of the stadium was presented.

Secretary Sports Abid Majeed, Director-General Sports Asfandyar Khattak and other officials concerned attended the meeting. The chief minister agreed to the design and directed the relevant officials to take necessary steps to start practical work on the project well in time.

Briefing the chief minister about various aspects of the project, it was informed that a suitable piece of land was already available in Kalam for the construction of sports infrastructure out of which only 120 acres was required for a cricket stadium.