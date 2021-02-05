close
Fri Feb 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2021

Wapda win men, women National Badminton team titles

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
February 5, 2021

LAHORE: Wapda won the team events of men and women in the 58th National Badminton Championships at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex, Charsadda, on Thursday.

Wapda men team won their final against National Bank of Pakistan by 3-1 and in the women team event final they defeated Army by 3-0.

Results:

Team Event Men Final

Pakistan Wapda beat NPB by 3-1

1st Single: Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Wapda) beat Murad Ali (NBP) by 21-18, 21-16

1st Double: Kashif Sulehri & Raja Hasnain (NBP) beat Hafiz Irfan & Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) by 21-14, 21-14

2nd Single: Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Anjum Bashir (NBP) by 21-17, 21-11.

Latest News

More From Sports