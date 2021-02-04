Educating youth about SDGs stressed

Rawalpindi: Deputy Speaker, National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri inaugurated Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Wall at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) to create awareness about SDGs among students and faculty.

Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Abrar ul Haq, Secretary, Young Parliamentarians Forum, MNA Uzma Jadoon, Executive Director, SSDO Syed Kausar Abbas and Vice Chancellor FJWU Dr. Saima Hamid also graced the ceremony with their presence.

Department of Sociology in collaboration with Sustainable Development Organization organised the ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, Qasim Khan Suri said that SDGs should be normalized to an extent that we know them by heart so that they are reflected in our actions and daily life. “Being the future of the country youth should be following them in letter and spirit. This will help us stand in the queue of developed nations,” he added.

Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director, SSDO briefed the audience regarding the initiative. He said the purpose to launch the SDGs Wall was to educate the students about the 17 SDGs recognized by the United Nations.