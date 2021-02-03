14 killed as bus overturns in Lasbela

LASBELA: At least 14 persons were killed and eight others were wounded when a bus overturned in Othal area near Lasbela, a coastal district of Balochistan, in the wee hours of Tuesday. The bus was going to Karachi from Panjgor. Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital Hub. Rescue sources informed that one woman and four children were among the dead.