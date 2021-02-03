



RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Pakistan stood firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence but anybody or any entity will not be allowed to misinterpret its desire for peace as a sign of weakness.

He was addressing the graduation ceremony of 144th GD (P), 90th Engineering Course and 100th AD courses held at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Risalpur.

Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan was also present.

General Bajwa said Pakistan was a peace-loving country that rendered great sacrifices for regional and global peace.

”It is time to extend hand of peace in all directions,” he remarked.

Gen Bajwa emphasised that Pakistan and India must also resolve the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir in a dignified and peaceful manner as per aspirations of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and bring this human tragedy to its logical conclusion.

Gen Bajwa said the armed forces were fully prepared and capable of thwarting any threat.

“The immaculate coordination and harmony displayed by all the three services in operations against the enemies of Pakistan has brought great improvement in the internal security environment,” he said.

General Bajwa especially commended the critical role played by the Pakistan Air Force in the war on terror.

“The outstanding courage and professional excellence, displayed by the brave air warriors of Pakistan Air Force during “Operation Swift Retort” is a manifestation of our resolve and capability. The whole nation is proud of its Air Force and I earnestly hope that the PAF will scale new heights of glory and excellence in the years to come,” the COAS reiterated. Gen Bajwa hailed the presence of cadets from Saudi Arabia for training at the PAF Academy Asghar Khan observing that it was a manifestation of warm fraternal ties among the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and our defence forces indeed.

“We are proud of strong bonds of Islam, brotherhood and cultural communion that bind us together,” he said.

The COAS congratulated the graduating cadets on their landmark achievement.

A total of 133 graduating cadets, including 11 Royal Saudi Air Force Cadets and six lady cadets, have graduated.

Gen Bajwa awarded branch insignias to the graduating officers and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Trophy for best performance in General Service Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Faizan Iqbal.

Best Allied Cadet Trophy was won by RSAF Cadet Hatem Muhammad Alsofiani. Chief of the Air Staff trophy for overall best performance in Air Defence was won by Aviation Cadet Shahryar Khan.

Chief of the Air Staff trophy for the best performance in engineering was won by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Usman. Chief of the Air Staff trophy for best performance in Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Danish Qayyum.

Sword of Honour for overall best performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was won by Aviation Cadet Muhammad Usman. Sword of honour for overall best performance in college of Flying Training was won by Muhammad Ibtisam Naeem.

The ceremony was followed by a thrilling aerial display by PAF Academy Aerobatics team ”Sherdil” and a specialised military drill ”Hamza Flight” of the academy.

The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking military and civil officials, diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests.