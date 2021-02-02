Employees’ salaries not raised: Khurshid Shah

SUKKUR: PPP senior leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah has said that there is specific time of everything, why they should leave open the assemblies while resigning from them. He said that it was the philosophy of Prime Minister Imran Khan that if there is a corrupt leader then corruption is committed. He said that if the government wanted open balloting in Senate elections then it should have been done in Senate chairman’s election.

While talking to media persons after appearing before the accountability court in assets beyond means case, Khurshid Shah said that he has been in prison for last 16 or 17 months but no corruption has been proved against him despite all efforts of government.

He said that the salaries of the employees are not increasing, adding that the masses are worried due to price spiral. He said the PM’s only reply of price spiral is that I (Imran) will not give NRO. He said that the increase of 7 percent corruption rate, during PTI government’s tenure, is not a joke.