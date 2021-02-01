Dr Baig lauds FBR for surpassing tax target for Jan ‘21

KARACHI: Former SVP FPCCI, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig has felicitated the FBR for surpassing tax target for the month of January 2021, collecting total amount of Rs363 billion against the target amount of Rs341 billion.

It is pertinent to mention that the FBR has so far collected Rs2,568 billion during the first seven months from July 2020 to January 2021 against targeted-amount of Rs2,551 billion and surpassing the amount by Rs17 billion. The surpassing amount would certainly help in restoring IMF programme. He positively applauded the FBR and expected that it would achieve annual tax collection target of Rs4,963 billion by June 30 for the fiscal year of 2020-21.

Dr Baig also congratulated Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant for Revenue Dr Waqar Masood Khan, Chairman FBR Javed Ghani, member IR operations Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed and his team for their outstanding performance, inspite of corona pandemic. He requested the FBR to expedite payment of sale and income tax refunds of the exporters to enhance country’s exports.