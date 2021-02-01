Airlink Communication Ltd signs MoU with Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 6

LAHORE: Airlink Communication Ltd chairman Aslam Hayat Piracha and CEO Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha signed MOU with Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi for PSL6 at Airlink’s state of the art assembly line facility in Lahore.

The company has been a strong proponent of investment in Pakistan and has heavily invested in the local industry with a state of the art mobile assembly plant being setup in Lahore. It is the most advanced mobile phone assembly line in the country.

The company has already secured contracts with Alcatel, TCL, iTel and Tecno with all regulatory approvals and shall start assembly (Made in Pakistan mobile phones) in February, 2021. Airlink has been a proactive supporter of cricket in Pakistan and has been the partner of Zalmi franchise for two years to promote the young and budding talent of the country.*****