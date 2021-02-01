close
Mon Feb 01, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
February 1, 2021

Punjab IGP orders copsâ€™ promotions before new hiring

LAHORE: IG Punjab on Sunday directed all command officers to fill all the vacancies from constable to SP rank through promotions within the next 15 days.

He issued these instructions in a wireless message to all command officers, including RPOs, unit heads, CPOs, DPOs of the province. He said that new appointments would be made after departmental promotions by holding promotion board meetings in all districts and field formations as early as possible. He further said that all the field or unit heads would complete the promotion process for the vacant posts and issue a certificate to the Additional IG Establishment by February 16 stating the details of filling up of vacancies in the respective district or field unit after promotion of officers and personnel.

