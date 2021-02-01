Three sports journalists contract Covid-19

RAWALPINDI: Three sports journalists Sunday were tested positive for Covid-19 here at the Pindi Stadium ahead of the second Test against South Africa.

The tests were conducted on around 50 sports scribes from twin-cities. The affected journalists have been communicated about the results and advised complete isolation and proper medication.

“Three scribes have been tested positive. The testing was especially arranged for a risk-free second Test. There is a need that all the concerned people should be tested and that’s what we are doing,” a source, when contacted, said.