Sun Jan 31, 2021
Javed Aziz Khan
January 31, 2021

CTD officer martyred, 2 cops injured in Peshawar

Javed Aziz Khan
PESHAWAR: An officer of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was martyred while two other cops were wounded when unidentified attackers opened fire on a police party outside the Central Prison Peshawar on Saturday night. The attack was carried out in the sensitive area, not far from the Governor's House, Civil Secretariat, courts and Police Lines. "An inspector of the CTD Khushdil Khan was martyred and two other policemen are injured. Heavy contingents of police rushed to the spot to start investigation," said Inspector Mubarak Zeb, spokesman for the Peshawar Police.

The official said the body was sent for postmortem while the wounded policemen were taken to hospital. The wounded policemen were identified as ASI Bakht Zeb and constable Iftikhar. They are being treated at the Lady Reading Hospital.

A search operation was launched in the vicinity to nab the attackers. A number of policemen have come under attack in the last many years in Peshawar. The attacks, however, had stopped for quite some time after the return of peace.

