Black Lives Matter proposed for Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO: Black Lives Matter, a movement which became a rallying cry after the killing by US police of an unarmed black man, has been proposed for the Nobel Peace Prize, a Norwegian MP said on Saturday.

Founded in the United States in 2013, the movement received an impetus in May after George Floyd died.

A white policeman had knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes ignoring Floyd’s pleas that he couldn’t breathe. “This movement has become one of the strongest global movements for working with racial injustice,” Petter Eide, a socialist lawmaker said.