MoU signed on women’s social, economic empowerment

LAHORE : Chairperson of Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming (Women Development) of Punjab Assembly MPA Uzma Kardar signed an MoU with Bargad organisation to collaborate in capacity building, orientation, awareness campaigns and other actions for amplifying women voices with a focus on their social and economic empowerment.

This partnership will also strengthen implementation of the Punjab Youth Policy 2012, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ending child marriage in Punjab. The event was chaired by Uzma Kardar.

The signing ceremony was joined by a number of parliamentarians. The issue of ending child marriage in Punjab was also discussed and the chairperson of the committee along with other members present during the signing ceremony announced supporting a relevant new bill which is pending in the Punjab Assembly and waiting for approval.

The bill was presented in the assembly by Uzma Kardar after getting it signed by around 250 parliamentarians. She said that the bill is a non-cognizable offence bill which asks to restrain the solemnisation of child marriages in Punjab and proposes a three years punishment for whoever performs, conducts, directs, brings about or in any way facilitated any child marriage.

She elaborated the implications of underage marriages which create health problems and also increase mortality rates. Child marriage deprives a person of rights to health, education, economic opportunities and sometimes even life.

Other members of the Standing Committee on Gender Mainstreaming (Women Development) who joined the event included MPA Zainab Umair, MPA Sajida Begum and MPA Nasreen Tariq.

Gulalai Khan, who is a gender advocate and founder of Pakistan Professional Women Forum, along with other representatives of media and civil society also joined the event.

Sabiha Shaheen, Executive Director of Bargad, said such collaborations from the Punjab Assembly are very forthcoming and will help synchronise the efforts of civil society and the government for women development in Punjab.