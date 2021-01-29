SHC issues notices to Sindh govt, others over closure of roads around National Stadium

The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the chief secretary, the additional secretary home and others on Thursday on a petition against the closure of roads and streets around the National Stadium, Karachi.

Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) media coordinator Aziz Fatima submitted in the petition that the provincial government had paralysed traffic by closing all the roads leading to and around the National Stadium, for six days, from January 26 to 31, from 8am to 8pm.

She said this was affecting the routine life of citizens and was thus a violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution. She further submitted that government functionaries had blocked several access points leading to Suleman Road, University Road, Dalmia Road, Aga Khan Road, Karsaz Road. She said the police and other law enforcement agencies were even not allowing pedestrians to walk near the stadium, which was against the constitutional provisions viz-a-viz freedom of movement;, besides, it was also against the principle of natural justice and international rules.

The complainant said people could not these roads even in case of emergency. She noted that the Supreme Court had observed in the ‘Dharna’ case that no roads should be blocked in any circumstances; therefore, the Sindh government was violating the order of the apex court.

She further submitted that the National Stadium was covered and cordoned off with three boundary walls, which were sufficient to cover and secure the players participating in cricket matches. She said government officials could easily beef up security outside the boundary walls and gates and also ensure their presence inside the stadium.

The petitioner said the stadium is situated in the centre of megacity of Karachi, which connects the whole city, and if this spot and the surrounding busy roads are allowed to be blocked for vehicular and public traffic for 25 days, the people will suffer adversely, particularly in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

She pointed out that two main hospitals of the megacity, Aga Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital – were situated in this area, and the road blockage had made it difficult for patients to reach the hospitals even in emergency.

The petitioner was of the view that the blocking of busy roads for the sake of holding international matches in the National stadium showed complete failure of the administration to take proper safety measures. She requested the court to immediately order the removal of the hurdles and containers from Sir Shah Suleman Road, University Road, Dalmia Road, Aga Khan Road, Karsaz Road, and the service road around the stadium.

She also requested the court to declare the act of blockage of the roads for 25 days for the purpose of international matches in the National Stadium illegal, unconstitutional, void ab initio, of no legal effect and against the principle of national justice and international laws as well as against the orders of the Supreme Court issued in the Dharna case.

She sought the issuance of directives to the respondents to immediately allow free access to the public and patients to the Aga Khan Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital, NIBD and other hospitals in the vicinity of the National Stadium.

She also pleaded with the court to direct the respondents to immediately de-seal the residential buildings, premises, houses, etc., situated in the surrounding areas of the stadium. A division bench, comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Amjad Ali Saheto, heard the petition and issued notices to the respondents to file their comments by February 4, 2021.