CM Usman Buzdar to head new development authority in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has given the approval for the establishment of a new development authority in Lahore to further develop its upscale neighborhoods, reports Geo News. The new authority, named the Lahore Central Business District (CBD) Development Authority, will be set up under the Lahore Central Business District Development Authority Ordinance 2021.