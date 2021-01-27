close
Wed Jan 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 27, 2021

CM Usman Buzdar to head new development authority in Lahore

National

 
January 27, 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has given the approval for the establishment of a new development authority in Lahore to further develop its upscale neighborhoods, reports Geo News. The new authority, named the Lahore Central Business District (CBD) Development Authority, will be set up under the Lahore Central Business District Development Authority Ordinance 2021.

Latest News

More From Pakistan