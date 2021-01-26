Health workers call off strike in Lakki Marwat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAKKI MARWAT: The GHA on Monday called off strike at the health facilities after the acceptance of their demands. The strike of the doctor community was launched on Wednesday last after the incident of five persons killing in Lakki City. The MPA assured the doctors community to take up their complaints with the district.