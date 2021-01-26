Court hears Agent Orange case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: A French court will on Monday hear a case against more than a dozen multinationals, accused by a French-Vietnamese woman of causing grievous harm to her and others by selling the Agent Orange defoliant to the US government which used it to devastating effect in the Vietnam War. Tran To Nga, born in 1942 in what was then French Indochina, worked as a journalist and activist in Vietnam in her 20s.