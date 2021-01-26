CM Mahmood Khan orders depts to prepare PC-1s of mega uplift projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the relevant departments to prepare PC-1s of mega developmental projects reflected in the current Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) and forward them to the relevant forum for approval so that the projects could be executed within the stipulated timeframe.

He was chairing a meeting on Monday to review the progress made so far on developmental projects reflected in federal PSDP, said an official handout. Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Administrative Secretaries of Communication and Works and Industry departments, General Manager of SNGPL, senior officials of the PESCO and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Briefing the forum about the PSDP projects, it was told that a total of 138 developmental projects in different sectors were reflected in the current PSDP while Rs.149 billion had been allocated for those projects in the current budget. It was added that a total of Rs. 62 billion were released till December 2020 while Rs34.1 billion had been utilized so far which is the 55 per cent of the released amount.

About the progress made so far on Peshawar-DIKhan Motorway, it was told that PC-1 of the project was approved by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) and had been forwarded to Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for final approval.

The chief minister directed the senior officials concerned to be in close contact with relevant federal forums to ensure progress on development projects, including Peshawar Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and Chashma Right Lift Bank Canal (CRBC).

Regarding the Khyber Institute Child Health & Children Hospital, the forum was apprised that 85 per cent of civil work had been completed on the project. The chief minister termed the project of vital importance and directed the relevant senior officials to complete it on a priority basis. It was told that Phase-1 of the Peshawar-Northern Bypass Road had been completed whereas land procurement process was underway for the 2nd phase of the project which would be completed in the next 15 days and the project would be completed by December 2021.

The meeting was informed that a total of 41 developmental projects had been proposed to the federal government for inclusion in the next PSDP which included the construction of Dir Motorway, Swabi Bypass Road, Mastuj Brawal Road, construction of Barwasa Dam in Haripur, Sadozai Dam in Hangu, Solarization of 300 water schemes and other important projects.