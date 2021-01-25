District admin reopens two Sunday bazaars

LAHORE:The district government has reopened two Sunday bazaars after all weekly makeshift markets were closed last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

When these weekly makeshift bazaars were closed, the government had established Sahulat Bazaars to ensure availability of perishable items at official rates. Besides, special bazaars were established by the industries department across the Punjab.

This week again increasing trend has been witnessed in majority of perishable items. No relief for the consumers from increasing prices of perishable despite the production season is on peak. The rates of majority of vegetables have increased and overcharging also continues.

The price of chicken meat for live bird increased by Rs22 and was fixed at Rs170 per kg, while it was sold at Rs180 per kg and meat by Rs32 per kg, at Rs247 per kg, and was sold at Rs250 to 280 per kg. The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced by Rs6 one per kg, fixed at 30 to 32 per kg, B-Grade Rs26 to 28 per kg, mixed sold at Rs35 to 45 per kg, potato white reduced by Rs4 per kg, was fixed Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs31 to 33 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs27 to 29 per kg, and C-grade at Rs23 to 25 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs57 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs52 to 54 per kg, and C-grade at Rs48 to 50 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs275 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 320 per kg, garlic Chinese reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs185 to 190 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Ginger Chinese was reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs275 to 280 per kg, and Ginger Thai and Chinese price was declined by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs265 to 270 per kg, and sold at Rs320 to 400 per kg. Cucumber farm was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs42 to 44 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, cucumber local price was not fixed, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg. Brinjal price was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg. Biter gourd was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Spinach farm gained by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs26 to 28 per kg, spinach local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at 30 to 32 per kg, both sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg. Zucchini farm was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, and Zucchini long unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs72 to 75 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg. Pumpkin was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs90 to 93 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Lady finger was gained by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs220 to 227 per kg, sold at Rs300. Green chili price A-grade was fixed at Rs205 to 207 per kg, sold at Rs280 to 320 per kg, B-grade by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs180 to 187 per kg, sold at Rs240 per kg.

Capsicum price was gained by Rs14 per kg, fixed at Rs95 to 99 per kg, sold at Rs120 to 160 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was fixed at Rs18 to 19 per kg, sold at Rs30 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg. The price of pea was unchanged at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was unchanged at Rs70 to 73 per kg, not available, carrot fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs upto 30 to 40 per kg. Coriander was gained by Rs4 per bundle, fixed at Rs12 to 14 per bundle, sold at Rs20 per bundle.

Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Turnip was unchanged at Rs20 to 22 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 40 per kg.

Radish was reduced by Rs5 one per kg, fixed at Rs18 to 19 per kg, sold Rs20 to 30 per kg.

Beetroot was fixed at Rs40 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg.

Mongray was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg.

Mustard leaves were gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg.

Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs46 to 48 per kg, sold upto Rs50 to 60 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs43 to 128 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs60 to 100 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs140 to 180 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs77 to 80 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 180 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs40 to 42 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen.

Papaya was fixed at Rs135 to 140 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg.

Grape fruit was fixed at Rs14 to 15 per piece, sold 10 to 15 per piece.

Price of Pomegranate local was not fixed but sold at Rs300 per kg, Bedana fixed at Rs360 to 370 per kg, sold at Rs500 to 600 per kg, Kandhari was fixed at Rs205 to 210 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg, Daneaydar fixed at Rs195 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs300 to 400 per kg.

Guava A grade was fixed at Rs80 to 83 per kg sld at Rs100 to 120 per kg, B-grade at 50 to 52 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60 to 70 per kg.

Waternut was fixed at Rs65 to 67 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 per kg.

Musami was fixed at Rs53 to 88 per dozen sold at Rs70 to 140 per dozen.

Kinow Special was fixed at Rs110 to 115 per dozen, sold at Rs180 per dozen, Kinow A grade was fixed at Rs65 to 70 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 140 per dozen, B-grade was fixed at Rs42 to 44 per dozen, sold at Rs60 to 100 per dozen.

Friuter A grade was fixed Rs75 to 78 per dozen sold at Rs120 to 140 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs55 to 57 per dozen sold at Rs80 to 100 per dozen.