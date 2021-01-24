Don’t ignore SOPs

The Covid-19 pandemic brought so many challenges for almost every country around the world. These countries are now following strict rules and regulations to protect themselves from this virus. However, in Pakistan, people are ignoring SOPs. Last Sunday, I went to a market and saw that a majority of people were without a face mask.

Even though the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in the country, these people are still not being careful. Only those people who have had seen any person in their family getting infected are recognising the threats of the virus. It is our responsibility to save our lives and for that we must follow SOPs.

Shahid Sajidi

Lasbela