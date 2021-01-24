close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 24, 2021

Don’t ignore SOPs

Newspost

 
January 24, 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic brought so many challenges for almost every country around the world. These countries are now following strict rules and regulations to protect themselves from this virus. However, in Pakistan, people are ignoring SOPs. Last Sunday, I went to a market and saw that a majority of people were without a face mask.

Even though the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing in the country, these people are still not being careful. Only those people who have had seen any person in their family getting infected are recognising the threats of the virus. It is our responsibility to save our lives and for that we must follow SOPs.

Shahid Sajidi

Lasbela

Latest News

More From Newspost