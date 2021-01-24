‘Revolutionary steps taken for uplift of youth in KP’

BISHAM: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Saturday said that the future of the youth was bright, as the government had launched a number of projects for the growth and development of youth through science and technology-based education and training.

“The provincial government has taken revolutionary steps for the provision of better job and business opportunities to the skilled youth in the province,” the minister said this as chief guest at a ceremony arranged by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) here.

He said that peace in the province had been restored, which was now resulting in the growth of economic activities. He said that the confidence of investors was restored after peace and many investors were now coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to invest in various sectors. Earlier, DPM SRSP Abdul Qahar briefed the minister on the project being executed in Shangla district.