Lahore District Cadet & Junior Karate today

LAHORE: The Lahore District Karate Association is going to organise Lahore District Cadet & Junior (Boys & Girls) Karate Championship 2021 on Sunday (today) at Punjab College Campus-8, Ferozepur Road, Lahore. M Jahangir, Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony, said Kashif Aslam, secretary Lahore association.