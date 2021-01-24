close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
January 24, 2021

Lahore District Cadet & Junior Karate today

Sports

January 24, 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore District Karate Association is going to organise Lahore District Cadet & Junior (Boys & Girls) Karate Championship 2021 on Sunday (today) at Punjab College Campus-8, Ferozepur Road, Lahore. M Jahangir, Chairman Pakistan Karate Federation, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony, said Kashif Aslam, secretary Lahore association.

