Man sentenced to five years for possessing heroin

A model criminal court on Friday awarded five-year imprisonment to a man over possession of drugs. Obaid-ur-Rehman was found guilty of possessing 1,020 grammes of heroin in July 2020. He was later granted bail during the trial.

Concluding the case, an East additional district and sessions judge, Haleem Ahmed, found the accused guilty of the offence and sentenced him to five years in prison. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on him and announced that in case of non-payment, the convict would undergo an additional imprisonment of two months. Following the pronouncement of the verdict, the convict was taken into custody and sent to the prison to serve out the sentence.